Premature grey hair? Natural remedies to fight it out

Pre mature greying of hair is an irreversible reality of not just ageing but also of the youth today. Change in lifestyle such as food, daily routine, habits has led to many problems in humans like weight gaining, pcod/pcos in woman/ dullness on face/ rough hair and most discouraging greying of hair at a very young age.



Though many products have come in market to protect the hair from greying, but do we really think that they are a long term remedy to protect our hair? Do they provide our hair enough nourishment and nutrition which our body needs for hair to promote its growth and strength.

Unfortunately we fail in that context because at the end every product in market has some chemical which is somehow hazardous to our hair and later gives more greying , frizziness, roughness or hair breakage. So here are some remedies that you can use now in order to have all your desires for long healthy and strong hair fulfilled. Follow them to keep your hair smiling.

Use curry leaves( kadi patta)



You can use curry leaves in coconut oil and apply on your hair at least twice a week before washing your hair or you can start using it in your diet in vegetables or your chapati, it will act as a great ingredient for a lifetime healthy hair.

Amla



Amla is one of the best ingredients for preventing greying of hair specially at a very early age. All you need to do it, use amla powder or grinded amla and mix with coffee and apply on your hair as a pack and rinse it after 15-20 mins. For more benefits you can also start having amla in a regular diet too.

Methidana



A very successful and important ingredient is methi dana, it just doesn't protect with greying of hair but it also acts as an ingredient which promotes hair growth, less hair breakage and less frizziness. You can use it mixed with coconut oil, olive oil or seasame oil too..

Rice water



Rice water has been all trending now a days in youth since it was found that the secret to long and healthy hair by Tao woman was nothing other than rice water. Soaking rice over night in water and using its water next day on hair with 20-30 wait time has resulted in long, strong and healthy hair. It doesn't promote only premature greying of hair rather it provides a life time guarantee of strong and healthy hair.

These are the simplest remedies for a healthy, long and strong hair but they are the ingredients which promotes preventing the pre mature greying of hair.