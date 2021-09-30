Prevent clots through food

It has been a couple of months since I successfully beat Covid. I was quite hopeful, resilient and was sure I would come out of it unscathed but like all of you, I too was hearing the emerging risk of developing blood clots. The following foods helped me sail through and these will keep your worries at bay too.

Cinnamon

As sweet, as it is spicy; this fragrant herb has many versatile functions. Besides adding its unique earthy flavour to meals, it also helps in preventing blood clots. It contains compound coumarin that is actually used in many popular anti- coagulation drugs. Add it to your rasams, curries and the universally loved masala chai. But I must caution you, do not have more than ¼ inch of cinnamon and always accompany it with good quality fat to prevent burning of the stomach lining.

Garlic

Is it just me or are you too impressed with this all-healing herb? Lucky for us Indians, it finds its way in most of our meals. A potent cholesterol and blood pressure lowering herb, garlic helps prevent clotting with its anti-thrombotic effect. Add it to your soups, salads, poriyals and curries and give your heart the ultimate protection. .

Turmeric

I know what you are thinking- ' is there anything this magical spice can't do? Let me tell you, I feel the same. Forget turmeric lattes, our indian dals and subzi have all the turmeric you need. Tempered in a good quality fat, the turmeric is efficiently absorbed. For an added dose, you could always accompany a fresh turmeric pickle with your meals.

Red chilli

What's more hot and happening then our favourite - red chili? Containing compound 'salicylate', red chilies are potent blood thinners. Add them to sambhars, rasams, poriyals, curries, dals and just about anything and spice your way to success.

Ginger

In all honesty, I consider ginger a staple in life. Chewing on it to get rid of seasonal allergies and improve digestion, I wasn't surprised knowing that this herb also helps prevent blood clots.

Pineapple

This forever fruit is not only one of my favourites but full of wonderful benefits. Packed with vitamin C and fiber it makes for the perfect after meal dessert. Containing enzyme - Bromelain; not only does it aid digestion but also acts as a blood thinner.

Water

I can't stress enough on the importance of including adequate water through the day. On an average, two-three liters of water are essential for all life processes and for blood to flow well.

Vitamin K rich foods

Usually I am always asking you to include more leafy greens throughout the day, but if you are predisposed to clotting and are on anti-coagulating medicine then avoid green leafy vegetables and get your vitamins and minerals from other seasonal produce.

All in all, include these foods and live without the fear of blood clots.