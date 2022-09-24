Radhika Bangia: Her content speaks

Radhika Bangia, a well-known Indian Digital Content Creator and actor living in the United States with a community of over 2.4 million followers across her social media platforms.



Currently known for her content around Korean and Y2K Fashion, Radhika has also appeared in movies like "Welcome Back", "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya", "Lets Play" ,"Irada", "Gehraiyaan", and "High Jack". She has managed to have an audience that eagerly waits for her next quirky video. Her videos are not only loved in India but transcend nationalities and borders. Apart from her girl next door charm, something that helps her achieve this is her ability to make international stars feel at home. The influencer has recently caught the attention of many as she continues to consistently be a hit with international celebrities.

Radhika also seems to have a knack at making people groove on Bollywood beats with her video featuring Argentinian footballer Roberto Pereyra, both working their 'thumkas' on Shah

Rukh's song. She also had a video with Viner King Bach teaching him the secret to win an Indian girl's heart, not King Bach but King Khan style!

In an exclusive conversation with 'The Hans India', Radhika shares about her journey. Let's have a look into it.

Tell us about your journey and how it started from being an actor to a model to a content creator?



I started my journey as an actor, where I used to do gigs for various things. I used to audition a lot, but it was never a stable thing. There were months when I was completely booked and others when I simply waited for a call back. As a stress buster, I used to make videos for Instagram, which actually made me happy and they quickly went viral. When I got my first brand deal, at first, I thought it was a scam. My first payment from this deal made me realise that I could make a career out of this.

So, I'm concentrating on my content creation now but I do take up acting gigs that excite me every now and then- be it movies or ads.

How does it feel to be amongst very few creators to represent India at VidCon 2022?



I'm super grateful to Instagram (Meta) to have given me this opportunity to represent India and the creator community on a global level. It was so fun because I made so many friends, learned so much, and it was truly a life-changing experience. Meeting fellow content creators, hosting panel discussions, and exploring the creator ecosystem on a much larger level is what I'll cherish for a lifetime.

Being a content creator and VidCon being one of the biggest events for content creators, what do you think is the significance of an event like this for upcoming artists?



It's very significant and impactful for upcoming creators because this is what motivates them to work for something bigger and also makes them believe that they are working in the right direction. This is the event where you meet artists from all over the world and learn about their experiences and journeys. Events like these gives a creator opportunities for networking and also explore their creative side. It just keeps getting bigger and better from there, and you will be pumped up with energy like never before.

Being a huge K-drama fan and creating extensive content around it, how does it feel to be one of the very few Indian actors to be seen in a K-drama ad?



OMG! This was one of the highlights of this year, and still feels like a dream come true! It's directed by one of the biggest production houses in LA, and it's an honour to be a part of. The team was so good, everyone had such a fun time together, and it didn't feel like work at all. Since I'm a huge K-drama fan, it was an experience in itself to have shared the screen with some of the top Korean influencers.

Tell us about your future plans?



I have tons of things coming up, such as a K-Drama Podcast and lots of acting gigs.