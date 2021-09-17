Rashmi Agdekar says 'The Interns 2' is close to her heart

'Rasbhari' actress Rashmi Agdekar will be seen in the upcoming web series 'The Interns 2' on September 24.

The young actress is known for her debut web series 'Dev DD' and 'I'm Mature', where she played the lead role.

In a candid chat, Rashmi shared about being part of 'The Interns 2'.

"I'm so excited for this season. 'The Interns' season 1 received so much love. This season we'll see more of the intern life, everyone who has gone through an internship will totally relate to the series," said Rashmi, who made her Bollywood debut in 'Andhadhun'. The actress will be seen alongside Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and Khushbu Baid, in the series directed by Durin Das.

"This series is close to my heart as I got to work with people who are also my friends," concluded Rashmi.