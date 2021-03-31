Top
Raveena Tandon reacts to rape of minor

Actress Raveena Tandon

Actress Raveena Tandon on Tuesday reacted to the appalling incident of a minor rape victim being paraded with the accused, after being beaten up by a mob in a Madhya Pradesh village. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Raveena tweeted demanding harsh punishment for the accused. She also hinted at a lack of trust on India's legal system. She used the government's "beti bachao" slogan in a hashtag.

"Appalling visuals. #betibachao. Hope the criminals even if they happen to be her own family members, are brought to justice and pay dearly for scarring the life of this 16 year old. But then our courts ..that's a different story. #injusticeagainstwomen #violenceagainstwomen," the actress wrote.

In the tribal-dominated Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, the rape victim, a 16-year-old girl, was paraded with the accused after being beaten up by a mob. The police have registered case against six people and arrested all the accused.

