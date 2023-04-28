Redefining the identity of women

Mrs India Queen Official season 3, titled as Pehchan Meri, it is founded by Shweta Roy and Ranbir Roy of SR Queens Media with an aim to provide a platform for women of all body type, age and profession After a successful season 2, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is again back to judge Mrs India Queen Official season 3 alongside Mr. World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal who is thrilled to be on panel for the finale set to happen on 29th April in Mumbai



Actress Saumya Tandon and Big Boss fame Pritam Singh will be hosting the grand finale. Founder Shweta Roy shares her joy on Shilpa Shetty being a part of Mrs India Queen Official, stating, "I have always been very much selective of my jury panel and I feel Shilpa is a combination of strong, fierce and calmness. She is the woman of substance, perfect combination of beauty and brain. She is someone many women look upto and also she had a very positive impact on our paegent in last season hence we thought of continuing this journey. She has always been an inspiration to many women and I'm sure she will continue to inspire our contestants. It feels immense pleasure to have her on board again."

Talking about season 3 being much bigger than season 2, Shweta added, "I am overwhelmed and thrilled and I feel surreal that we are already on next level. Expect this season to be bigger better than previous ones and the voices of women getting stronger. The stage with be grand and contestants will leave no stone unturned to give their best. Contestants this year are from various backgrounds and different walks of life and possess varieties of talent and are all set to create histories. I'm really looking forward to see many dreams being fulfilled and it gives me immense pleasure to give pehchan to so many married womens through my platform."

She further adds, "The main motive behind Mrs India Queen official is to redefine identity of women lost in their day today life and to break the barriers of size, color, shape etc and give out a loud message that every woman is beautiful. I feel this is a platform for all kinds of women of different age, height and weight unlike other pageants. Hence, we thought to start with this cause in order to see women creating breakthrough in their lives by becoming happy and confident about themselves."

The jury will also consist of celebrity Dermatologist Dr Apratim Goel, Celebrity makeup artist vishakha Singh Celebrity nutritionist Dr Varun Katyal.