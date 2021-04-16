Ritu Kumar launches Label Basics

Catering to an increasing trend of work-from-home, athleisure and an overall need for more relaxed casual wear, veteran designer Ritu Kumar has launched Label Basics under her fashion brand.



Amrish Kumar, Managing Director of Label Ritu Kumar, shares more about the new collection and how it aims to cater to the ever-changing consumer consumption patterns.

The brand has always been known for the heritage prints and rich colours. Label Basics seems a change in direction and aesthetics, tell us more

Over the past year and so, there has been a sharp shift in the way in which we dress. While comfort and function were attributes previously kept ensconced in our homes, they are now accepted in work and public, for often they occupy the same space. As a brand, we understood that business models need to be agile and willing to accommodate such transitions. Our introduction of Label Basics, explores the new way of dressing comfortable and easy with elements traditional to the Ritu Kumar label high-quality fabrics, fascinating prints, patterns and seamless dressing.

With a new more extensive product line, Basics will now enjoy greater visibility in our portfolio with dedicated sections in-stores. We're certain that the Label Ritu Kumar patron will resonate with this collection as well that brings together timeless style and comfort.

Elevated essentials and relaxed wear are the way in 2021. What does the new line have to offer?

Catering to an increasing trend of work-from-home, athleisure and an overall need for more relaxed casual wear, Label Basics are a perfect addition to any wardrobe. It is focused on versatile pieces that are stylish yet comfortable, this is the new must-have for the homebound generation. Think of fuss-free dresses, relaxed bottoms and easy co-ord sets—all pointing to a sense of minimalism with well-cut, comfortable shapes and quality materials.

The apparel is crafted with premium-quality fabrics that are lightweight and perfect for the summer, such as cotton voile, poplin, modal, rayon moss, and chiffon. The placid and soft colour palette includes the summer classics ranging from blush pinks, tropical greens and sky blues, to deep hues such as monochrome blacks and browns. The line also offers a sharp price, making it more accessible to the average consumer and the consumer wrought by the pandemic.

Fashion is consumed very differently now. In your opinion, what is the priority?

As our lives shifted in the pandemic, so did fashion. Given the spike in working from home and an affinity to dress in athleisure, we've witnessed an increasingly functional approach being adopted to fashion dressing down stylishly has now become central to our work-from-home philosophy. While consumers enjoy innovation and new styles, purchases are being made very differently. There is an increased focus on durability, longevity, and sustainability as opposed to one-time-wear pieces. It is key to focus on these sensibilities stylish comfort and durability while providing the consumer with a friendly price point.

The past year was difficult for all. What have been your takeaways as a brand?

High functionality will drive the future of fashion. Clothes that are easy to transition from workwear and daywear to evening or travel wear. However, we can speculate what the future will look like but, at the end of the day, only time will tell how fashion will evolve in the next year.

WFH generation prefers comfortable yet chic clothing. What do you think is going to be some preferred looks?

Label Basics offer customers the best in quality and styles at sharp prices. Each product from this collection is fashioned from fabrics that are soft, lightweight and ideal for the summer, for working and lounging at home and dressed up for the evening with statement pieces and accessories. The summer-friendly maxi dresses syntheses this philosophy with their innate comfort and style.

How would you define Label Basics in one line?

Label Basics are fashion essentials for a seamless transition of work-from-home to out with elevated everyday essentials for day-to-day work and so much more, with an element of year-round style.