Sanya Malhotra: Working on 'Shakuntala Devi' a fulfilling experience

Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra

Actress Sanya Malhotra says working on the upcoming Shakuntala Devi biopic has been a fulfilling experience.

In "Shakuntala Devi", Sanya plays the role of late mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi's, Anupama Banerji.

"Working on 'Shakuntala Devi' has been a very fulfilling experience. Being a part of such a talented cast and crew was very special, especially since this one explored a mother-daughter equation," she said.

Vidya Balan essays Shakuntala Devi in the film, which also stars JisshuSengupta and Amit Sadh.

Describing her chemistry with her co-stars, Sanya said: "I shared a lovely chemistry with Vidya ma'am. Similarly, I was also fortunate to spend a lot of time with Jisshu, who plays my father in the film."

Directed by Anu Menon, "Shakuntala Devi" is set to stream on July 31 on Amazon.

