SBMS bridal makeup competition held at Warangal

South India Bridal Make up Studio ( Hyderabad) conducted a bridal make up competition on May 19, 2022 at Warangal. The event was graced by Telugu Actress Payal Rajput. The aim of the event was to encourage the new talent in makeup Industry. The competition got a very good response from various parts of the country. Various makeup artists from 12 states like Rajasthan, Punjab, Sikkim and Mizoram etc. participated.

The makeup artists did bridal makeup for 100 models in their own regional style. Then it was followed by ramp walk by the models. A National Jury judged the talent of makeup artists and models at the competition. The jury members comprised of Nazia Uzma ( Founder of Sayeda Beauty Fashions, Labh Singh (Manager, OVIE International and Raghavi Reddy ( Director, SBMS).

Payal Rajput gave the prizes to the winners .While speaking at the competition Payal Rajput said, "In most of the events I am surrounded by men, but it so good to see many beautiful women around. I really appreciate Raghavi Reddy for conducting such a good event . I would say each one of you is winner irrespective of winning or losing the competition. Everyone is unique in his or her way, so don't lose hope".

Ifra has won the SBMS Bridal Make up competition. While speaking at the event Ifra said, "I am feeling really good today. I am so happy that I have won the competition. I would like to thank Raghavi Reddy of SBMS for giving me this opportunity . I would also like to congratulate every participant here".

The models were also given prizes which included twenty consolation prizes including makeup artists. As a part of Multai Fashion Carnival there was a fashion show held at 7 pm in the presence of Payal Rajput. A total of 130 male and 40 female models participated in the show. Snake byte and Rani Rudramma Devi themes were really interesting to watch.

The audience was enthralled to see the fashion show which was a display of great talent. Raghavi Reddy, Moksh (Founder, Multai Carnival) and Naresh (MD, Multai Carnival) congratulated all the participants of the competition.