Screening tests postmenopausal women should have

The time after menopause refers to postmenopause and that means permanent cessation of menstruation due to the loss of ovarian and follicular activity. It usually begins between the ages of 45 and 55, but women can develop it before or after this age range as well. Women go through several physical changes during menopause as their hormone levels change drastically.



Menopause sets in when a woman has gone 12 months without having her menstrual cycle and is no longer able to conceive naturally. Symptoms such as hot flashes and irritation start to set in and in some cases are hard to handle, this is when one may seek treatment. When your period starts getting irregular around this age (approximately 45-50 years), it is considered perimenopause. This time is succeeded by menopause when the periods stop and the period after menopause is considered postmenopausal.

Mammogram

Almost like an x-ray, this breast cancer screening is recommended every two years. Your doctor may ask you to repeat these tests in case of any abnormal reports or high-risk factors such as positive family history. This test is vital as it gives you a chance to catch breast tumors early.

DEXA scan



Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry or DXA bone density scan uses low-dose X-rays to see how dense (or strong) your bones are. It is often used to diagnose or assess your risk of osteoporosis, a health condition that weakens bones and makes them more likely to break. This is a highly beneficial test done in post-menopausal women which are prone to osteoporosis due to hormonal imbalances.

Pap smear / Liquid based cytology (LBC)



A pap smear test is a screening procedure for cervical cancer. It is a recommended test for early detection of cervical cancer.

Under the procedure, cells from your cervix are gently scraped away and later examined under the microscope for abnormal cells or infection. Pap testing is to be repeated every three years for women ages 21 to 65. It should be combined with the HPV test.