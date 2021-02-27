Self-care tips for women entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs are often terrible at taking care of themselves. They pride themselves on working long hours and barely leaving their desks.

It's time to start managing your health and well-being from the inside out, starting with a major dose of self-care. Launch into a better, happier, healthier you, starting with these eight strategies for taking care of yourself while you take care of business

Cultivate healthy habits



Taking care of yourself starts by cultivating healthy habits. Working out to manage your stress levels, eating healthy, meditating, and reading are some of the ways you can make sure you are balanced. As easy as this sounds, we all know that adopting a new habit can be tricky. It's about consistency and awareness. So how can you actually do this? When setting new habits try not to overwhelm yourself. Instead of making a long list that can be difficult to tackle, try choosing no more than six habits and focus on them until you fully incorporate them into your daily routine.

Create a schedule and stick to It



One of the benefits of being an entrepreneur is to manage your own schedule. But since you have all this freedom to manage your day, it can be easy to get lost if you don't set the tasks you would like to accomplish. Take some time each week to create a schedule and truly stick to it. Even if you have to make adjustments throughout your day or something comes up, you will still have a clear idea of what you need to do. Create a task list every day, so you have a clear definition of when your day is complete. Find out what works for you by experimenting with different methods: digital or physical planner, weekly or monthly schedule, working on your schedule before the week starts or each day. This will help you stay on top of your game.

Make time for yourself – without feeling guilty



When you are focused on working towards reaching your goals and find what you feel passionate about, it can be complicated to make time to also take care of yourself. But that's the thing, you have to MAKE the time because you can't just wait to have that free space. Write down on your schedule the time you are going to take for yourself. The most important part here is to do this without feeling guilty. Friends often tell me that they think they are selfish when they do take time for themselves, but keep in mind that you are doing this to stay healthy and that you deserve it.

Get out of your comfort zone



Being an online entrepreneur often means spending long days in front of the computer and having a specific routine. Getting out of your comfort zone is also important if you want to stay healthy. It's about challenging yourself and trying something different. Especially if you feel stuck, by just going out, socializing, attending an event, and network with other business owners can make a huge difference. Think about ways you can do this. Even if they seem small, sometimes you just need to take the very first step. Work from a coffee shop. if you follow me on Instagram you would have seen my stories, how often I drop into my local coffee shop or library to study. A change is as good as a holiday they say but for me, it increases productivity. Schedule a date night with your partner at a new restaurant.

Celebrate your accomplishments



A few weeks ago, I was having a meltdown the day after a huge accomplishment. I expected my husband to make a big fuss for me! I forgot that I have to show them that it was an accomplishment in the first place. Let's face it, entrepreneurs can be too hard on themselves at times. Wanting to conquer your goals and have a successful business can make you forget about celebrating your accomplishments. Take some time to look back at how much you've learned, what you have accomplished, it doesn't matter if it's big or small. From getting new followers on social media, growing your email list, publishing that amazing course or selling top products.