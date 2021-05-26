Senior health and fitness day

For Grandma, Grandpa, Granny, Gramps, Nana, Papa, and all our well-loved elders, Senior Health & Fitness Day is a time to explore the many senior-friendly physical activity options and to understand the importance of exercise and nutrition for ongoing health and illness-prevention.

A healthy diet can boost energy and immunity, and regular exercise is necessary to retain bone mass and lower the risk of fractures and to build muscle strength and reduce the risk of falls. Various community events will be staged on Senior Health & Fitness Day, and seniors are encouraged to attend for health screenings and diet and exercise information sessions.

Low-impact, non-competitive exercise program choices may include stretching, walking and swimming, all designed to increase strength and flexibility. And although Grandma is probably an excellent cook, she may be able to pick up a few healthy tips to make her legendary meals even more delicious and nutritious.