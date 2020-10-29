Set your lipstick with powder through a tissue

Everyone loves a great looking lip colour. The issue that most busy women have is getting your favourite lip colour to last longer.

Our Stay Put Matte Lip Creams are a fantastic option for a great lip colour that is super long lasting.

However, if you have a favourite shade that is a different formulation, here is an old stage makeup trick that will make your most favourite lip shades last longer.

Here's what you need

Your favourite lip colour, facial tissue, some loose face powder and a Powder brush

Process of the tissue trick

Apply your favourite shade of lip colour to your lips. Take a facial tissue and split it so you only have one ply of the tissue. Keep your lips together and place the single ply tissue over your mouth. Take a small amount of loose face powder on a powder brush and tap the brush over your mouth while the facial tissue is still in place. The loose powder filters through the tissue and "sets" your favourite lip colour into your lips, just like loose powder sets liquid foundation on the face. Apply a second coat of your favourite shade of lip colour for more longevity. Although most busy women find loose powder to be a hassle and too messy to bother with, the Tissue Trick is still a great tip for those times and special occasions when you really need your favourite lip colour to last.