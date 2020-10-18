Shantanu and Nikhil, Tarun Tahiliani play with silhouettes

Veteran designers Shantanu and Nikhil and Tarun Tahiliani launched their collections virtually at the ongoing digital edition of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2021.



Under their new label S&N, Shantanu and Nikhil showcased their collection 'The Declaration 2034'.

The line-up saw ensembles with military influences, pleating and layering over 'authoritarian' silhouettes of blazers, coats and kurtas with asymmetrical hemlines. The colour palette was between navy's, off whites, olives and blacks.

"The collection transports you to an almost utopian world where gender fluidity, equality, right to privacy and evolved consciousness become the basic fundamental rights. In a harmonious narrative of science and conscience, the collection is a futuristic spin on the new scaffolds of society and the referendum of neo-governance," said the designers.

Through this collection 'The Age Of Innocence', Tahiliani has tried to portray 'modern Indian bride'. The collection finds inspiration from minakari work one normally sees in Indian jewellery and has recreated its earlier renditions of the Jaamevaar.

The colours are inspired by minakari- aquas, shell pinks, pale jades and tea roses. There are pieces are hand painted and then heavily hand-embroidered in brocade. Modern fits and silhouettes, light-weight lehengas with pockets form most of the collection.