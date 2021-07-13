Shriya Pilgaonkar starts shooting for 'The Gone Game Season 2'
Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar started shooting for the second season of the web series "The Gone Game" here on Tuesday. The actress returns as Suhani Gujral, a social media influencer whose character bore shades of grey in season one.
"I'm happy to get back to work after lockdown. Now that I'm vaccinated, I also feel more comfortable being on a set. However, all the precautions are being taken to ensure everyone's safety.
We shot the first season of 'The Gone Game' remotely and it was a fun, challenging experience," says Shriya. "This year with the eased restrictions, we're shooting on a set and it's so good to reunite with the cast in person.
We got a lot of love for the first season of 'The Gone Game' and I hope the audience is excited to see what's in store for season 2," she added. The actress will be seen in a couple of new series, a comedy and a legal drama. She will begin shooting for season 2 of Apoorva Lakhia's espionage thriller "Crackdown" soon.