Parties initiate candidate selection for RS poll

Bhubaneswar: With the declaration of the schedule for the biennial Rajya Sabha poll, the three major political parties of the State, ruling BJP and the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress, have stepped up efforts to finalise candidates for the four vacant seats from Odisha.

Reacting to the Rajya Sabha election notification, Manmohan Samal, president of the BJP’s Odisha unit, said the party will soon finalise its strategy and candidates. “Now that the notification has been issued, we will discuss the matter within the party and decide our strategy accordingly. The candidates will be announced at the appropriate time,” Samal said.

On speculation over the fourth seat and reports of a possible outside candidate, he said, “There is a lot of speculation, but the party will take a clear and firm decision. Any decision regarding this will be taken by the Parliamentary Party in consultation with the central leadership.”

Meanwhile, the main Opposition BJD’s 10-member Political Affairs Committee (PAC), headed by party president Naveen Patnaik, is scheduled to discuss the name of the candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll. On Thursday, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also told mediapersons that he would soon visit New Delhi to hold discussions with the party high command over the names for the Rajya Sabha poll. He said the party will announce its candidate by February 28.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the biennial elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 States, including Odisha, where four seats will fall vacant in April 2026 following the retirement of sitting members.

Briefing the media, Returning Officer and Secretary of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Satyabrata Rout, said the notification for the election has been issued on February 26. “The election process will be conducted strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India and the provisions laid down in the Handbook for Returning Officers. All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and transparent conduct of the polls,” Rout stated.

The four Rajya Sabha members from Odisha who are set to retire on April 2 this year are Mamata Mahanta and Sujeet Kumar of the BJP, along with Muzibulla Khan and Niranjan Bishi of the BJD. The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections.

The notification was issued on Thursday, and the last date for filing nominations is March 5, 2026. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 6 at 11.30 am, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 9 by 3 pm. Rout further informed that if a poll is required, it will be held on March 16 from 9 am to 4 pm with counting of votes is scheduled for the same day at 5 pm. The entire election process is expected to be completed by March 20.