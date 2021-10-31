  • Menu
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak features in music video 'Bijlee Bijlee'

Shweta Tiwaris daughter Palak
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is seen starring alongside Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu in the new music video titled 'Bijlee Bijlee'.

Palak spoke about her first-ever music video. She said: "Working on 'Bijlee Bijlee' has literally been a magical experience for me! An amazing song, a brilliant team, and a great opportunity; right out of my wishlist! I hope everyone savours it to the fullest as we do."

'Bijlee Bijlee' is an uptempo easy-listening song that has Harrdy's vocals built around a dance-infused beat created by National Award winner, BPraak. The lyrics are penned by Jaani.

