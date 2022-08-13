Skincare layering: What's the correct order

If you look in your makeup drawer, possibilities are you have many skincare columns toners, SPF's, serums etc. Its 2022 afterall , everyone is working in keeping their skin look good. but there is still an argumemnt that has left out and that is how to follow a good skincare regime and what is the correct order to follow? How should we stack them to enhance their benefits?



Why layering



When arranging an outfit, making a rainbow cake, or putting together a skin care regime, layering is essential. Layering correctly may help you get more benefit from your skincare products. Layering your skincare products the wrong way, for instance using a wrong moisturiser with the wrong retinol might render them useless – or worse, inflame your skin. It sounds a bit dramatic but its all true. So, here are some easy peesy tips by Rajesh Grover, founder of Derma Essentia, about how to layer your skin and follow a healthy skincare routine

STEP 1- Cleansing



Begin each morning by splashing warm water on your face or, if necessary, washing it with a gentle face cleanser. This is mose important as for ingredients to absorb effectively, skin must be completely clean and free of oils and grime.

STEP 2- Toner



Most people hesitate to use toners, because there is a tenacious belief that toners are hard, harsh and hurt the skin. On the other hand, nowdays (good) toners contain either moisturising, mild ingredients to soothen the dry skin or chemical exfoliants that can eliminate pimples and acne. They're really simply preparing your face for chemicals to be more easily absorbed later. If you don't have a toner, you can skip this step as they should be chosen according to your skin type.

STEP -3 Face serum



Serums are basically tiny shots of incredibly concentrated nutrients, hydrators, and antioxidants that immediately improve your skin's health when applied.

Despite being totally optional, serums often make a great start to leveling up your skincare routine and improving skin health.

STEP - 4 Eye cream



Starting in your twenties, it's critical to use an eye cream two times a day night. A pea drop would be enough to keep the eyelid skin thick, healthy and firm.

Improving skin quality in this area early on guarantees that the eyelid skin does not lose flexibility and smoothness later on.

STEP – 5 Spot treatment



To enhance the effectiveness of prescription drugs and acne spot treatments they should be administered as near to the skin as feasible. Because active chemicals in acne spot treatments vary, check your product box or visit your doctor for the best manner to apply it.

When using it, be sure to use it before your moisturiser so that it can actually permeate your skin and do its thing without being blocked by another barrier. And if you dont have acne or dark stops there is no need of using it.

STEP-6 Moisturiser



Use a moisturiser, always, or even twice a day. It makes no difference if your skin is greasy, prone to breakouts, depressed, or scared, since it's the only thing that will maintain your skin barrier—aka the fickle thing responsible for keeping your face appear good—happyand healthy.

STEP-7 Retinol



Retinoids, which include retinol, soak into your skin to allow faster cell turnover, helping your cells to make fresher, softer, and less wrinkled or papery skin over time. Retinol is mostly appled at night time as the skin heals better at the night time.

The first time you use retinol, you need to apply a pea-sized amount to your entire face once a week for the first week, then twice a week for the next two weeks, three times a week for the third week, and every other night after that.

STEP-8 Face oils



In general, face oils do not hydrate your skin well, but when you layer them over your current skincare regimen, they can enhance it and leave your skin feeling smooth and soft. When using face oils during the daytime routine, they are applied after applying moisturisers. When using them at night, they are applied after the whole skincare regime has been completed.

STEP-9 Sunscreen



When it comes to skin care routines, face oils come last, but applying a lot of sunscreen during the day is the most important and most useful thing you can do. When you apply sunscreen, you are basically not adding it to your skin you are eventually protecting your skin UVA and UVB rays.