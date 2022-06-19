Switch to honey for more benefits

If you are looking to switch to a natural beauty regime, then there is one ingredient sitting in your kitchen that should make it into your beauty pack: honey. One of the most potent natural and effective ingredients it acts as a acetone, which is great for all skin types and has centuries-long credibility as a respected ingredient beyond kitchen use. Honey is a natural antibacterial, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory ingredient.



In its natural form, honey is produced by enzyme activity, plant matter, and live bacteria coming together to create a powerful ingredient with hundreds of practical uses. Raw, unpasteurized honey has the most potential for topical application on skin. Keep reading to find out how honey can be applied to your face to help your skin. Let us look at some of the skin care benefits along with easy packs that can be made with honey.

Open pores attract a lot of dust, dirt, and pollution; all this can lead to acne and dull, dry skin. Honey works as a natural astringent that helps shrink pores and reduces the occurrence of breakouts. When applied to the skin daily for 10 minutes, tomato juice and honey can visibly reduce the size of your pores. For those who complain of open pores, this should be your go-to fix.

For those struggling with tired and dull skin, a dash of honey is all you need. Squash half a kiwi, add a teaspoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of oatmeal to it. Apply this pack for 20 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water. Another pack which you can try is by mashing about a cup of papaya and making it into a pulp. Now add about 1-2 tablespoons of honey to it. Make a smooth paste and apply a thick layer on your face. Leave it for about 15-20 minutes and then rinse it with cold water. This pack will give you an instant glow.

Honey helps your body's healing process, which may help fade acne scars. You can use honey as a spot treatment on scars, applying it every day or every other day as a paste at the site of your scarring. Or you can also make a pack using almonds, honey, and lemon juice. Mix 1 tablespoon of honey with 2 tablespoons of almond powder and a half teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply it to your face and gently rinse it off when dry. Since honey has exfoliating properties, using it on your face can eliminate dead skin cells that make your skin look dull. This can reveal brighter skin. After washing your face with soap and water, apply manuka honey or another variety of unpasteurized, raw honey to your face. If you'd like, dilute the honey with purified water to make it less sticky and easier to remove. Leave the honey on your skin for several minutes before rinsing off.

We all know the importance of exfoliation; it removes the dead skin and lets the skin breathe easily. An easy DIY exfoliator that you can make at home is mixing lemon juice, sugar, and honey together and scrubbing all the dead skin away. Then rinse your face with lukewarm water. This will deep cleanse your pores and give you a fresh look.

Honey acts as a great moisturising agent. Regular use of honey can make your skin soft and keep it hydrated. A great pack for people with dry skin is to combine 1 tablespoon of honey with 2 tablespoons of raw milk. Dip a cotton ball in this and apply it to your face. Let the pack dry naturally and then rinse it off. If you repeat this three or four times a week, you will see remarkable results.

Mature skin needs a lot of attention, and if handled at the right time, then you can delay wrinkles. Turn to your honey jar as we will be preparing a pack for ageing skin. 1 teaspoon raw honey, 2 tablespoons oatmeal, 2 tablespoons yogurt, and 12 teaspoon fennel seed powder Combine all the ingredients thoroughly and apply the pack for about 20 minutes. Wash it off with tepid water. Then the honey, oatmeal, and yoghurt nourish, hydrate, and tone your skin. Fennel seeds have potential anti-aging effects. This face pack can help reduce your fine lines, wrinkles, and even age spots.