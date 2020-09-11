Tarun presents virtual fashion show

With over 15 years of presence, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour (BPFT) has spearheaded fashion and established a definitive name in the industry. By focusing laser sharp on fashion, the tour presented festivals of fashion and created a universe of pride through its three themes; Craft, Blend and Identity, in collaboration with Fashion Design Council of India.

Taking this idea a notch higher, BPFT is back in full-swing with its 16th edition to narrate a new story. Through this collaboration, BPFT will support fashion designers to showcase their creativity in design, especially amidst the challenges presented by the pandemic.

The striking experience uncovered the idea of 'INFINITE' possibilities in one's lives by setting an example for the world to follow. The one-of-a-kind hybrid fashion experience encapsulated all the glamour and glitz with an impactful story through an on-ground set-up brought alive through a digital premiere.

Through a theatrical representation of fashion, 25 muses donned 25 stunning looks, both menswear and womenswear, in a larger-than-life custom set designed by Tarun Tahiliani, showcasing his 25-year journey. The storytelling was a salute to the wheel of life, the designer's inspirations, the studio's past and its evolution into the future – a true representation of the brand.

Weaving a seamless story around 'My Identity, My Pride', Tarun said, 'There is nothing more important than one's identity, an expression that defines you as being distinct from the world. This collaboration is a celebration of my journey and the myriad and varied influences that have inspired its course over the years. I take immense pride in expressing who I am and where I stand today, and in my association with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020, because it gives me the opportunity to celebrate my identity with Pride."

Tarun shares that the more one is local the less you need to source from various places.

He adds, "One of the worst things that we have seen during the pandemic is that we have seen the migrant labourers and workers are consciously moving lots of our embroidery back to villages and small towns we do use the clause from various parts of India and those people have a different way of living we are working with a lot more Indian fabrics. I think the price barrier is not for brides. Everyone who comes is bargaining hard which was never like this. People are now thinking there is a lot of stock in the market. You need to have a product that no one else has and for this you will have to pay."