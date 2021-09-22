TCEI organises Stri Shakti Awards 2021 for women achievers

Telangana Chamber of Event's and Industry TCEI (a non-profit body of event management professionals ) is organising the 4th edition of Stri Shakti Awards 2021 for Women achievers.

The awards presentation which will be organized on 12th October 2021 will honour industry stalwarts , professionals and entrepreneurs who are contributing to the event, culture, entertainment and related industries. As a part of the initiative, TCEI invited the nominees for the Stri Shakti awards and provided an opportunity to network and understanding.



The award advisory committee members including Manish Dayya, General Manager,Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International ConventionCentre, Dr Chinnam Reddy Director of National Institute of Tourism and hospitality management, KV Nagendra Prasad Head- Operations (TOD) and advertising Business at L&t Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited, Sanjoy K, RoyManaging Director, Teamwork Arts Delhi, TG Srikanth, Business, Hitex,Hyderabad, Rekha Lahoti CEO, Kalakriti India interacted with all the participants and guests.