Tejasswi Prakash, Urvashi Rautela, others set trending summer anthem with 'Cool for the Summer'

Popular names such as Tejasswi Prakash, Urvashi Rautela, Rashmi Desai and Avneet Kaur among many others have set the temperature soaring by creating fun reels on Instagram with the track 'Cool for the Summer', a song by international sensation Demi Lovato.

Winner and contestant of 'Big Boss 15' Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra, actress Urvashi Rautela, famous TV actress Rashmi Desai among top influencers like Avneet Kaur, Surabhi Samriddhi, and Arhan Khan AKA Lucky Dancer have jumped onto this trend.

Lovato commented on these reels and expressed her admiration for this trend. 'Cool for the summer' is Lovato's sultry hit from 2015, but thanks to the hip-swaying dance challenge the audio has been trending on reels for more than two weeks and has crossed more than 600k creations on Instagram and has also charted on various streaming platforms.