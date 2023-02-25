Trendy kurta style looks to ace your spring summer look

A kurti is a staple outfit that is commonly found in an Indian woman's closet. Chic, versatile, and practical, a kurti can be teamed with a salwar, churidar, and even with denim pants. Available in different colours, prints, and patterns a kurti can be worn as formal, casual, and ethnic wear.



Here are different styles that can give you a perfect look:



Straight cut kurti: A straight-cut kurti is thought to be the most popular style of kurti designs. It should be at least ankle length and frequently goes with churidars, palazzos, or wide-legged pants. Choose from a variety of patterns and prints to finish your formal or casual outfit.

Flared kurti: As the name implies, flared kurtis flare out on both sides. These kurtis will have a casual or fit-and-flare style. Choose a flared kurti with embroidered and applique work for a comfortable party look. These are appealing since the hemline opens up on both sides, giving the ensemble a little bounce.

Anarkali kurti: When worn, anarkali kurtis have a flared appearance that gives them a festive and feminine appearance. Anarkali kurta finish your ethnic style, choose either a printed Anarkali kurti or a plain Anarkali kurti with a gorgeous border. We frequently use lovely anarkali kurtas for fashion purposes. We adore whirling and swirling in an elegant anarkali, and with these lovely anarkali kurtas, it's time to reinvent or replicate your favourite ethnic looks this festive season.

Jacket-style kurti: When worn, jacket-style Kurtis create a layered appearance. Jacket-style Kurtis are the ideal festive or fusion attire because they are frequently made with a plain top inside and a printed jacket as an overlayer, or the other way around. Your outfit gains an intriguing definition and an instant style boost when you wear a jacketed kurti. A jacket worn over a kurta that either contrasts with the colour of the clothing to break up the monotony or has matching colour designs to give the look a bit more flair. It is typically worn with matching churidar, palazzos, straight pants, leggings, jeans, or jeggings for the lower half of the outfit.

Front slit kurti: Front slit kurti is a forever trend that looks good on every body type. Moreover, you can pair this style of kurti with any bottoms, skirts or pants; pallazos or dhotis. This style of kurti goes very well with dupatta and is very popular among celebrities.