Uma Chigurupati takes over as new Chairperson of FICCI FLO

The city's well-known businesswoman, marathoner, vintner is the new Chairperson of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad Chapter. She assumed charge in a Virtual Mode from Delhi recently at a brief change of guard function.

She will be in the office for one year 2021-2022. She takes the reins of the biggest and the most vibrant Chapter under FICCI FLO across India.

The multi-faceted Uma is the 21st Chairperson of the Chapter of 800 plus members. Her mission for the year is, 'Together We Can with Courage, Capability and Compassion Uma brings with her a very rich experience of over 35 years.

She along with her husband co-founded Granules India —which has a presence in over 70 countries and employs over 6000 people.

Uma along with her husband Krishna Prasad holds a record of being the only couple to have participated in marathons in both the North Pole and the South Pole, in the same year. The couple have another unique distinction. They are the world's first couple to cover seven half-marathons across seven continents in seven days. They were the only couple out of 11 people from 10 countries who set that record.

Unlike many, they always did marathons only in rough terrains. Besides running, the two appreciate the art of winemaking. Uma is also an Ikebana master and landscaping enthusiast. She was a Chairperson of Hyderabad 10k run foundation and also was President, Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter. She is very actively involved in the Skill development and the other philanthropic works Granules involved in. Uma handles KRSMA Estates, which has a vineyard and winery in Hampi.

Uma, who is an Executive Director of Granules India, a pharmaceuticals manufacturing company says, "alone we are powerless, but a better chance of being heard, promoting change, fighting for our beliefs and we can make things happen. Courage, Capability and Compassion are the words we should remember and implement. That's why my mission statement is "Together we can, with Courage, Capability and Compassion."

The Vision for the year will be Creating Sustainable livelihood through Vocational training and skill development, she says.

Uma adds, "I choose the main initiative for this year ' health and wellness. Especially due to the present scenario, I felt that there should be more focus on this cause.

There are a lot of expectations from Uma Chigurupati, who manages a pharma company and a vineyard with equal ease.

I will focus on four verticals---Speaker Sessions, learning modules, initiatives, Events and Conclaves during the year she informed.

We will choose People with inspirational and motivational stories as speakers. We would like to learn from their difficult times and the journey they had gone through and how they motivated themselves and created opportunities out of difficulties etc, informs Uma

The learning modules will have learning programs and workshops, which will help in personal growth both in the business and in personality development, she adds.

She would like to work towards reviving local arts, handlooms and handicrafts such as Bidri, Cherial Art, Narayanpetand, and Khadi Handlooms.