Versatile singer Soujanya Bhagavathula shines bright in 'Telugu Indian Idol 2'

Soujanya Bhagavathula, a rising star in the Tollywood music industry, has captivated audiences with her mesmerizing voice and dedication to her craft. Hailing from Vishakhapatnam, Soujanya's musical journey began at the tender age of four. Growing up in a family of music enthusiasts, she was exposed to various genres of music and started singing Carnatic music and devotional songs with her sister. During a stage performance of Telugu poems, her family discovered their musical talents, and they were encouraged to pursue music seriously.



"Music runs in my family, and I am grateful for the encouragement and support I have received from them," says Soujanya. "My grandfather was a theatre artist and a Telugu literature enthusiast. He instilled in me and my sister a love for the Telugu language and literature, which later helped us in our musical journey."

Soujanya's talent was first recognized when she participated in a reality show hosted by the legendary singer SPB. Until then, she had only sung Carnatic music and devotional songs, but the show allowed her to showcase her versatility by singing film songs. Even after starting her career in an MNC, Soujanya continued to pursue her passion for music by singing jingles and tracks. During one of these recordings, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recognized her talent and offered her the opportunity to sing in the movie "Arjun Reddy."

However, Soujanya faced a difficult period in her musical journey when she had to move from Hyderabad to Pune after her marriage. She found it challenging to balance her music projects with her new responsibilities. It was only during the COVID-19 pandemic that she moved back to Vishakhapatnam with her family and decided to pursue her dream of becoming a versatile singer.

Soujanya's dedication and hard work have paid off, as she is currently making waves as a contestant on aha Telugu Indian Idol 2. Her performances have won the hearts of audiences across the country, and she has received messages of support from fans on social media.

"The journey has been incredible. I have learned so much and become a much better performer week by week," says Soujanya. "I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of aha Telugu Indian Idol 2, and I hope to inspire other women to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals."

Soujanya's talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed. She has received love and blessings from Nandamuri Balakrishna, who praised her daughter during the Gala with Bala. Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal also sent Soujanya a video message praising her voice as "butter on the toast."

As Soujanya's journey in Telugu Indian Idol 2 continues, she remains focused on inspiring more women to pursue their dreams and become successful in their chosen fields. Her dedication and passion for music inspire all, and she is determined to use her talent to make a positive impact on society.

"I believe that music can bring people together and spread love and positivity," says Soujanya. "As a singer, I want to use my talent to create a better world and inspire others to do the same."