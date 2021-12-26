Vysya Women pioneers feted

Vysya Limelight awards were presented to distinguished women in the Vysya community for their excellence and achievement in their chosen fields in a special annual function held at JRC Convention Centre, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

The function was graced by Ganesh Bigala, MLA representing the community and other Vysya dignitaries Gowri Srinivas, former President of FTCCI, Boggarapu Dayanand, MLC, Koleti Damodar, Chairman, Telangana State Police Housing Board, Bollam Sampath Kumar, Chairman, Telangana State Housing Development Corporation; Uppala Srinivas, Chairman, Telangana Tourism Development Corporation; Amaravadi Laxminarayana, Chairman, Telangana State Industrial Development Corporation; Cheedella Radha, Chairperson, Agriculture Market Committee graced the award presentation.

Siva Kumar Emmadi said we instituted the awards to spot and recognise women achievements in the Vysya community. The 16 women were chosen from 515 entries received and bestowed with awards. Additionally four women were honoured with Excellence Awards.

Some of the award winning women includes Grandhi Spandana (pilot), Professional of the year; Jupudi Srishti, Athlete of the year; Ratna, first woman SI in United AP, Public Servant of The Year; Tellakula Anusha(All India 5th Ranker in CA Final; Mallika Manoj Gandhi with entrepreneur of the year award.

They are business women, IT professionals, a successful doctor, entertainer, athlete, educationist, public servant and others. Some of the receipts chosen to honour are 'firsts' in their field.

"These women are pioneers, who broke gender barriers and worked hard for their rights and made progress in their area of specialisation. The community is known traditionally as traders who transformed themselves into the most vibrant professionals and entrepreneurs. Considered conservatives, these women broke their glass ceilings and scaled news heights in uncharted waters," Emmadi added.

The awards are the annual feature, initiated separately for men and women from the community with a sole aim to showcase excellence, spot it and recognise and inspire others. Several distinguished community leaders, guests, altogether 200 plus invitees graced the occasion.