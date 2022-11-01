We for Women & Inner Wheel Club conduct breast cancer awareness walk

We for Women, along with Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad, has organised Breast Cancer Awareness 2k Walk recently, from MMTS station Necklace road to Sanjeevaiah Park.



Breast cancer has been declared as the most common cancer in the world recently. One in every four cancer patients among women had breast cancer in 2020 globally. One in every 8 women get breast cancer in their life, but, 96 per cent lives can be saved with early detection.

Speaking on this occasion Dr Pratibha Lakshmi, MD, General Physician, Asst. Professor Osmania Medical College and the Founder of We for Women NGO said that, Do not mistake breast cancer to be the disease of elderly or old, it is seen in women as young as 20yrs of age while Average age of presentation is our country is around 40yrs. In terms of mortality, 37.2 per cent of women died from this disease in India in 2020. Morbidity and mortality is high in our country, compared to the western world, as the stage of cancer at the time of presentation is 3rd or 4th. Earlier the detection better the prognosis, she added.

Dr. T. Vishal, Medical Oncologist MNJ hospital, special invitee of the event said that, Any lump, or discharge in breast or axilla should not be ignored. Self breast examination should be taught to women in colleges. Every women should undergo Mammogram by 40 years of age, and once in three years from then. Life style modification, in the form of healthy diet, regular exercise and avoiding tobacco can prevent the cancer, while early medical attention can cure the disease, he added.

Dr. Purushottam - surgical Oncologist Cancer clinics, another special invitee of the event said that, Planning of family with early deliveries and breast feeding the children are the other ways to prevent breast cancer. Early diagnosis can cure the disease 100 per cent, while the delay of few months may progress the cancer from 1st stage to 3rd and 4th stage and end in Death, he added.

Jayanthi kannan a Cancer Winner, President of Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad shared her experience and motivated the women Dr. Annapurna Ponnam, General secretary We for women, Dr. Swarna Latha - Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad, Dr. Madanmohan, Students from Care college of Nursing, Govt polytechnic college Ramanthapur, Govt Degree college Women Begumpet and other social enthusiasts totally around 150 people were participated.