We for women joining hands to support the needy

In these tough times, all of us should join hands to support the needy people, so that we all can come out of this crisis safe and healthy.

We for women gave groceries and N95 masks to around 100 families in few slums in Bowenpally Secunderabad area on 20th May 2021 and educated people in that area about personal hygiene and precautions to be taken to protect themselves from Covid.

We for women is a genuine, transparent, and motivated group that is committed to empower women by supporting them in the educational, social, economical, medical, and political domains.

Dr Pratibha Lakshmi, President and Founder of "We For Women" says, "On this occasion that though the main motto of our organisation was women empowerment, in addition to our services as doctors in this pandemic, we thought we have to do our part by supporting the needy in all possible ways."

Secretaries Dr Annapurna, A Shoba Devi EC members M Ashwini Dr Madan Mohan, A Srinivas etc participated.