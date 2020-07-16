What destroys immunity?

We all know that consuming a healthy diet and exercising will build our defence mechanism to deal with the coronavirus and other infectious diseases. However, in spite of doing that, we may still be missing out on other factors that destroy our immunity. Read this checklist for those factors and get back on track wherever required.

Lifestyle diseases

Lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancer, auto-immune diseases destroy our immunity. The good news is that most can be reversed with diet, so take charge now.

Free radicals

Free radicals found in meat, fish, chicken, eggs and dairy which make your body vulnerable to infections and diseases reduce immunity.

Acidic foods

Acidic foods such as tea, coffee, colas, sugar, alcohol and animal products, and habits like smoking and drugs.

Fear, stress and anger

Most diseases take birth in the mind and manifest in the body if the mental state isn't taken care of.

Non organic foods

Non organic foods and packaged foods which contain a host of chemicals are harmful to the body.

Medications

Medications are chemicals that our bodies have to metabolise and excrete and therefore, an additional load to our liver and kidneys.

Lack of sleep

Exercise, an early dinner and digital detox before bedtime will help in good sleep.

Sadness

Problems are a given, suffering is optional. Invest your time in becoming emotionally strong.

Eating only cooked food

Raw foods build immunity. If most of your food is cooked then that is a cause for concern.