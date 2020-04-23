Why young Indians need to rediscover Neem

Neem has been a part of our traditional system of medicine including Ayurveda for centuries. Not only the Neem leaf, but its bark, root, flowers, and fruit is also used in traditional medicine.

In Sanskrit, Neem is considered 'arista', which means something that is imperishable, perfect and complete; this seems to be pretty true. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, insecticidal, and anti-fungal properties, explains celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

Here are some reasons why younger people should

re-discover the use and benefit of the good old Neem.

Dental care

Neem bark and leaf extract aids in preventing cavities and gum diseases like gingivitis. Neem is an effective remedy for tooth decay, sore gums, and oral infections. Chewing neem twigs is an age-old tradition and is good for dental hygiene.

Skincare

Neem is also an ingredient in a majority of skincare products. Its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties can help reduce acne and excess oil. It is also effective against pigmentation and sun damage. You can simply make a DIY neem pack by blending some neem leaves and applying it on your face.

Curbs dandruff and head lice

A very popular ingredient in anti-dandruff shampoos, neem is anti-inflammatory and reduces dandruff and itchiness. It is an effective anti-lice and anti-nit agent with almost no side effects.

Insect repellent

The Indian Lilac leaves (Neem leaves) are the most common and economical pest repellent and effective against fleas and mosquitoes. Burn some dry leaves in a pot to keep mosquitoes away. It can also be used during the storage of clothes to keep pests away.

Boosts immunity

Chewing a few neem leaves daily can strengthen your immune system because of its anti-inflammatory action. It is also excellent for your liver health and can improve digestion too. However, a word of caution: Pregnant, lactating or women who are trying to conceive should not consume neem as its internal consumption can be harmful.