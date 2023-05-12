Women creating new wellbeing narrative for themselves

Women make up almost half, 49 per cent, of India’s population and the constant struggle is to make it an equal half so that women move beyond their traditional roles to find a place on the table.



Prakriti Poddar ,Global Head of Mental Health and Wellbeing, RoundGlass, a Wholistic Wellbeing organisaion, says, “Currently, no matter where in the world, women still are perceived as primary caregivers who do the emotional labour of managing families and domestic work. They are expected to reach unrealistic ‘beauty’ standards and be submissive in the decision-making process. ”

She says, “But these perceptions are changing fast as more women are manifesting their dreams and ambitions. In many parts for the world, women are fighting for their right to be their authentic selves. They are demanding equitable access to education, healthcare and pay. In India, women have breached most glass ceilings and are crafting a new narrative for themselves that presents them as individuals first and then their gender. ”

“This awakening, at workplace and at home, has been possible because today women believe in themselves and in their right to live a happy and fulfilling life. Be it pursuing their dream job, going on solo vacations, opting for career breaks, or taking care of their minds and bodies, women are investing time and resources in prioritising their wellbeing. They are practising self-care and self-love to become more centred and resilient, ” says Prakriti.

Here are some wellbeing practices that can help women live with greater health and happiness.

Self-Reflect and Love Yourself Unconditionally

On most days we run on auto-pilot, without giving a thought to what we are doing and why? Self-reflection allows us to take that crucial pause and be vulnerable and honest in that moment. It encourages us to purge out what we have been holding back - fears, worries, stress, even hate. You could process this by talking to someone you trust or by writing in a journal.

This helps you to understand who you are so that you learn to accept and love yourself. Loving yourself unconditionally is a beautiful feeling that can release negative emotions and enable you to access your highest self — the one who knows you are inherently loved the way you are.

Commit to Yourself - Create Space for Self-Care

‘You are the most important person in your life’ - women need to internalise this and nurture their wellbeing by getting enough sleep, physical exercise, eating a healthy diet and taking guilt-free breaks.

• Maintain good sleep hygiene. Listening to sleep stories and music can help you get the mandated eight hours of shuteye, which is essential for strong immunity and mental wellbeing.

• When you sleep well at night, you will wake up with sufficient energy the next day to do your daily chores as well as work out.

• Do 30 minutes of any cardio workout daily. It has lasting health benefits such as better cardiovascular health and sugar management, and lower blood pressure.

• A daily practice of yoga can help women live with greater strength, balance and flexibility, improve their mood and sleep, and reduce stress.

• And don’t shy from taking a break when you feel the need. Rest and relaxation are not just there for a tired body but offer several cognitive benefits such as increased creativity, greater efficiency and better problem-solving skills.

Keep Learning and Evolving

Being a learner for life helps women investigate new ways to nurture themselves. It helps them understand the reasons for making positive life choices. It gives them an opportunity to develop new learning rituals or habits and grow their social network. Learning can give them a new purpose and make them move out of their comfort zone, discovering new strengths and resilience on the way.

Foster a Supportive Network of Women

Women need to show more appreciation for themselves and each other by fostering connections among them. Women need to create communities and safe spaces/platforms to express their voices, share their experiences, seek support and celebrate their achievements, which can nurture the spirit of womanhood in anyone.

And these communities need to be built with intention and authentic connections that are supported by trust, solidarity and generosity. Such networks can enable women, in any part of the world, to thrive despite challenges, be instruments of social transformation and find their voice.

By ensuring their health, happiness and the right to be their authentic selves, women can manifest a more equitable future where there’s no discrimination on basis of gender and they are free to realise their potential and purpose in the world.