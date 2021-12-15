Wonderful winter roots

It's the season to snuggle into woolen sweaters and stretch your feet into thick socks. There many such devices to keep you warm on the outside but there's nothing quite like the winter roots to warm up your soul. Their arrival is perfectly timed with the onset of the cold winter months. This isn't a coincidence though, rather a well thought-out plan by Mother Nature to arm us with all the necessary nutrients to fight the cold.



Carrot

Oh how I wait all year long for the beautiful Indian red carrots to arrive in this season. These rosy-hued roots are much tender and sweeter in taste than those found all year round. The deeper color also signifies a higher content of anti-inflammatory and cancer fighting Beta-carotene. I like to sauté them in ghee and spices to extract maximum beta-carotene.

Radish

Quite like its orange counterpart, the radish available in this season is so tender and sweet. I like to have my radish grated, with a tempering, as a warm salad. It is simply delicious. Rich in calcium and magnesium it is ideal to avoid those aching winter limbs. Its rich anti-oxidant content makes it a potent liver cleanser and immunity booster.

Purple yam

With the beginning of the festive season, my house is buzzing with guests and relatives. This means I invariably end up serving my mom's purple yam bake at least once a week. This delicious melt-in-the- mouth yam is a great replacement for the usual grains. Baked, sautéed or steamed, one can reap the immunity benefits of the anthocyanin rich yam, in any way.

Orange yam

Also known as Elephant foot yam, this golden colored root is a winter treat. Due to its high fiber content, it has been used since ages to cure IBS and other digestive health issues.

Potato

It would be unfair to leave out the humble little potato. This root flourishes in the cold climate and makes for a wonderful grain replacement at dinner. With its rich potassium content, it helps regulate blood pressure and other heart ailments. High on Vitamin C, it helps further boost immunity

Sweet potato

On par with the plain ole' potato the sweet potato has all the same properties. It contains a higher amount of anti-oxidant Vitamin A which improves immunity. Sautee it in a good quality fat, add on your spices and make yourself a delicious 'subzis' or chaat.

Turnip

Another winter favourite is the peppery turnip. Known to kick up metabolism, this root is full of minerals and satiating fiber. I like to have my turnip with a tempering of turmeric, curry leaves and mustard seeds to make most of this delicious vegetable. With so many immunity boosting roots at our disposal, one is bound to be fighting fit this winter.