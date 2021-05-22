Working from home? These bra types will support your daily comfort

The first few weeks of the second wave has been anxiety fuelled, but as time has passed, we have started adjusting ourselves according to the new normal.

The national emergency is out there but as a blessing we are getting more family time and some much deserved individual time. And while we are adapting to a reality of masking and constant hand washing, working from home is a reality that we are living with too. The most important part of your WFH wardrobe is a comfortable bra. If you are facing issues in choosing a bra type for your home comfort we are here with a list of brands along with their offerings.

Choose from seamless, wire-free and non-padded styles for your everyday wardrobe and enjoy the new normal.

Elegant concealer bras: Ease into the day elegantly in the stylish moulded, non-padded, non-wired bra that has wide straps for extra support. With wider wings for bulge-free smoothness and a high centre-front for more coverage, this bra by Amante gives you the freedom to wear what you want. Pair it with a loose cotton shirt and stack up a few delicate necklaces and you are good to go on a call.

T-shirt bras: A T-shirt bra is most certainly every girl's best friend when it comes to her daily comfort. Groversons Paris Beauty's padded bra collection is one of the best T-shirt bras available in the market. They are wireless and are designed with soft cup pads to give you great freedom to move around along with proper support and shape all day long. To suit your wardrobe's colour palette, you can choose from a great combination of colours and prints available online as well as at their offline stores.

Cotton casual bras: A great option for modest coverage, the multipack of these cotton bras by Marks & Spencer will make a wonderful addition to your underwear drawer. Designed keeping the comfort in mind, these pure cotton bras feature adjustable straps and hook fastenings at the back to give a perfect fit to women bodies. Essential for some light coverage that looks natural under their favourite blouses, tees and dresses. The cotton for these clothing's is sustainably sourced by Marks & Spencer.

Contour bras: These bras by Zivame provide lightweight comfort of a non-padded bra with single layered fabric cups. Full coverage of the bras give maximum support and helps in no spillage from top and sides. The fabric being polyester cotton should be hand washed easily.

Fresh Aloe Finish bras: With Moisture Management Technology in place, this bra is sweat absorbent and regulates moisture, keeping you fresh all day long. The smooth, elasticated, detachable straps and the soft hook and eye tape are in place to provide you with maximum comfort when Indian weather decides to be just that. Say goodbye to under bust sweat and say hello to Aloe Fresh happiness!