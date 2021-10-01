On World Vegetarian Day, we celebrate all of the good things that are associated with being a vegetarian. It is a good day to show people that you can still enjoy eating food by going meat-free!

It is not boring, and there are some amazing recipes out there. Even if you are not a vegetarian yourself, you can celebrate World Vegetarian Day.

Why not go vegetarian for this day and see how you manage? From veggie burgers and cheese pizza to tofu and carrot sticks; there are a lot of amazing meat-free delights that you can enjoy on this day. Plus, you never know, it may inspire you to have more meat-free days in the future.

There are a number of different benefits that are associated with going meat-free. Firstly, you have the benefits for your body. Vegetarian diets tend to involve consuming a lot of the good stuff that you cannot typically find in meat.

This includes a large number of phytochemicals, unsaturated fat, magnesium, vitamins E and C, folic acid, and fiber. This translates into a healthier weight, lower blood pressure, reduced risk of heart disease, and also lower cholesterol.

World Vegetarian Day was established by the North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) in 1977 to help promote the vegetarian way of life, and educate people on the health and social benefits of making the move to eliminate meat from their.

Vegetarian diets are significantly more healthy than diets that contain animal products, especially when you are conscientious about your fat intake.

With a low-fat vegetarian diet you can completely avoid any issues with cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States alone.Not only do vegetarian diet remove animal fat and cholesterol from their diets (especially true for vegans), but they consume more fiber and anti-oxidants, well known for their ability to fight cancer!

So profound is the effect of vegetarianism on our health it has statistically been shown to add 13 healthy years to our lives.