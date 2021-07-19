Young entrepreneurs wish for holistic health and immunity

To tap into the growing segment of health-conscious customers, a trend catalyzed by Covid-19, recently launched, Made in India brand by Pravin Shah, "The Pahadi Story" has launched a range of 100% natural and authentic immunity strengthening blends of ancient wisdom. Handpicked wonders of nature, potent herbs and spices proven to promote holistic health for centuries, come together to form authentic sips of health and goodness. Each of them is designed for the wellness.

They has introduced two ranges of premium immunity boosting herbal infusions, including The Pahadi Story Herbal Infusion, which are said to be the first of its kind in the market. With a focus on taste and purity of ingredients, its eclectic range of herbal infusions deliver immunity-boosting benefits to capture the changing and growing needs for health and wellness among Indian customers.

Each range launched offers a unique benefit. The first range consists of The Pahadi Story Kadha which is an authentic blend of 12 potent herbs and spices proven to promote holistic health. The Pahadi Story Haldi Mix is an authentic blend of Turmeric and assorted spices loaded with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, the Haldi Mix strengthens your immunity, helps reduce inflammation, promotes holistic health and improves metabolism. It is blend of choicest and potent 9 dried herbs that come together to form an immune boosting sip, rich in antioxidants, anti-ageing properties and aids digestion.

The second range consists of Himalayan Herbal infusion (Indriya) that includes Detox which is meant for detoxification, weight loss and health restoration, Refresh which is crafted for stress relief, boosting energy and immunity, Digest which is recommended for a stronger gut, for treating bloating and relieving indigestion, Cool which is helps to regulate excessive body heat, improve digestion and stimulate appetite, Cleanse which is crafted to cleanse your body, Immunity which helps in boosting immunity & metabolism and protect against weather changes, Heal is crafted for improving everyday health, immunity, and for anti-inflammation and last but not the least Balance, helps in enhancing the overall wellness of one's body.

Founder Shweta Shah shares, "As the world grapples with rising pollution and environmental degradation leading to climate changes, it is important for us to explore and create sustainable and authentic products that provide clear benefits of goodness, and well being for consumption in our daily use. This is core to our brand vision of providing diverse healthy and herbal infusions for a greater mindfulness and conscious living. Along with this we aim to enable Pahadi women farmers by helping them improve their skills, create innovative products and provide them with innumerable market access and opportunities."