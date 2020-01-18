Your style speaks

Fashion has evolved as an art through which people express themselves. The world of fashion has opened its doors inviting varied styles and silhouettes to fit in vivid personalities.

The way you dress every day is how you represent yourself to the world. It can go a long way in creating a solid foundation for your personality. While there is no rulebook when it comes to fashion, one can always create a better style by experimenting. Just stay true to yourself and keep these five things in mind.

Comfort is the key: The modern Indian women who are always on the go, require a style that allows them to move around without any hindrance. Why do you have to choose between comfort or fashion when you can prioritise both. It is all about striking the right balance between feeling confident and unrestrained without giving up on style.

Minimalist trends: People are increasingly acknowledging and adapting trends with minimal styles. Think everyday pieces in earthy hues with bare minimum style.

Following the minimalist trend is not very difficult, all you have to do is create a capsule wardrobe and pair these essentials in your everyday look. Embracing the minimalist trend has its benefits, comfort and durability being the two of the most important ones.

Fusion trends: Fusion wear has seen tremendous growth in recent times simply for its versatility and limitless scope. Fusion wear is all about mixing the Indian designs and modern sensibilities into a single outfit.

There is no right or wrong when it comes to fusion fashion, from cropped pants with kurtas, skirts with crop tops to belted styles. It's all about experimenting and adding some personal touch. Incorporating fusion looks in your everyday fashion is quite easy, not only do they look super-stylish but are also quite functional.

Accessorize it: You don't have to give up on sporting a classic kurta and jeans combination just to make a style statement. Instead, pick up a statement piece of accessory to go with your casual look to elevate your everyday fashion. A chunky necklace, an over-sized belt or a solid pair of hoops can add a vital touch to your understated ensemble.

Choose quality over quantity: Think about quality over quantity! Fast fashion has major adverse effects on the environment and somewhere we've all been guilty of spending money on inexpensive pieces that capture the latest trends.

It's time we start spending a little more on pieces that will last longer in our wardrobes especially in our everyday fashion choices. Investing in quality may cost a little more but such garments retain their shape even after several washes.

The writer is a co-founder of Raisin