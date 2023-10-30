BJP questions BRS stand, silence on hamas terror

Hyderabad: BJP senior leader and Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao lashed at the State government for sending the BJP cadre fighting against terror and on public issues behind bars, but being a mute spectator, when rallies are taken out in the city in support of Hamas, a designated terror organisation.

Addressing the media on Sunday, he questioned the rationale behind BRS being silent on the Hamas attacks on Israel and police allowing rallies in support of Hamas in the city. He accused both BRS and Congress are supporting the politics of Majlis for votes, and said no rallies in support of terrorists will be tolerated if the BJP comes to power and those who support the terror have no place in the country.

Further, the tacit understanding between BRS and Congress is dangerous to the nation, he appealed to the public to vote for BJP and support the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leader questioned the comments made by Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao that Hyderabad will face the fate of Amaravathi if BRS does not come to power in Telangana. He said Hyderabad had a history even before Nizams and even well before BRS came into existence.

Hyderabad has a vibrant cultural heritage, it existed before Nizam's regime or even K Chandrasekhar Rao and Harish Rao were born. The city has a heritage of 450 years with a vibrant place for business, and culture and a trade centre built by the people of the State. He dared BRS for an open debate on the subject.

There is no link between the establishment of BRS and Hyderabad, adding, that the ruling party has no credentials to hijack the name of Hyderabad.

The Tollywood industry has developed Hyderabad to new heights and wondered how its growth in any way has a link with BRS. Similarly, the city is a hub of generic medicine, producing the highest number of vaccines in the world, a hub for various universities, and many professionals like doctors, and engineers have migrated to countries like the USA. How is BRS in any way related to this, he questioned.

Muralidhar Rao said BRS must be removed from power to save the city from the clutches of the Mafia. He said several tanks and lakes disappeared during the 10-year rule of BRS as they were grabbed by the ruling party leaders.

He said the Mafia leaders will be sent to jail once BJP comes to power. Terming both, BRS and Congress as partners, the BJP leader said both parties are trying to divert public attention from the family and corrupt rule.