Live
- SNR hails govt support for toddy workers
- Vanama win certain, says MP Vaddiraju
- PL Stock Report: Gujarat Fluorochemicals (FLUOROCH IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Challenges across segments - Downgrade to 'Reduce'
- Puvvada elated over response to ‘Sabha’
- Tribals will prosper in Congress rule only says N Padmavathi Reddy
- National Saxophone Day
- RTC goes out of control, rams into platform at Vijayawada bus station, three killed
- Counter trend swing may continue
- Spandana at GMC today
- Vijayawada: People told not to ignore heart failure symptoms
Just In
Congress issues B-forms to 60 candidates
Highlights
Congress party on Sunday issued B-forms to 60 candidates who will be contesting in the Assembly elections.
Hyderabad: Congress party on Sunday issued B-forms to 60 candidates who will be contesting in the Assembly elections.
According to party sources, out of 100 candidates who were nominated in the first two lists 60 received on Sunday, while the remaining are yet to receive.
Amongst those who are yet to take include the sitting MLAs of the party.
Amongst remaining segments, three are withheld by the party.
These constituencies are Chevella, Boath and Wanaparthy. It is being said that the party may be reconsidering their candidature and may replace with others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS