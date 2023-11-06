  • Menu
Congress issues B-forms to 60 candidates

Congress party on Sunday issued B-forms to 60 candidates who will be contesting in the Assembly elections.

Hyderabad: Congress party on Sunday issued B-forms to 60 candidates who will be contesting in the Assembly elections.

According to party sources, out of 100 candidates who were nominated in the first two lists 60 received on Sunday, while the remaining are yet to receive.

Amongst those who are yet to take include the sitting MLAs of the party.

Amongst remaining segments, three are withheld by the party.

These constituencies are Chevella, Boath and Wanaparthy. It is being said that the party may be reconsidering their candidature and may replace with others.

