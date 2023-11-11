Khairatabad Congress candidate Vijaya Reddy campaigns in Himayatnagar division

A large number of youths from BRS and BJP parties from Shamshir Bagh, Raj Mehalla, opposite Tarakarama Theatre, Kachiguda X Roads (Himayat Nagar Division) in Khairatabad Constituency under the leadership of P Vijaya Reddy, Congress Party candidate for Khairatabad Constituency.

P Vijaya Reddy, candidate of the Congress Party of Khairatabad Constituency, who organized the program explaining the Congress party's 6 guarantee card to the people, said that if the Congress government comes to power they would will give a gas cylinder for Rs. 500.

Vijaya Reddy reminded that all the people should take note of this fact and tell all that BRS is coming to deceive the people for votes. She said 6 guarantees released for the people of Telangana state by Honorable Member of Parliament Mrs. Sonia Gandhi were informed through a pamphlet.

A large number of former corporators of Khairatabad constituency, presidents of various divisions, youth congress leaders, NSUI leaders, Congress party chief leaders, activists, slum dwellers and women participated in the program.