Meet this candidate from Chandrayangutta

Candidate’s profile

Name: K Ravi Raj

Education: Intermediate

Caste : BC – D (Meru)

Profession: Full-time party worker, business

Present Position: Senior Congress leader

ZRO (Zonal Returning Officer)- Indian Youth Congress Election Commission

Positions held :

General Secretary - Greater Hyderabad Youth Congress - (2008)

President

- Chandryangutta Assembly Youth Congress - (2003-2008)

Member

- Intinti Indiramma Committee, Aliyabad Division.

President

- Shalibanda Division Youth Congress - (1997-2003)

Non-political positions held

Chairman - Sri Das Hanuman Temple, Shakargunj, Hyd.

Ex-Chairman - Sri Lord Venkateshwara Temple, Laldarwaja, Hyd.

