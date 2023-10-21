Meet this candidate from Chandrayangutta

Live
Candidate’s profile
Name: K Ravi Raj
Education: Intermediate
Caste : BC – D (Meru)
Profession: Full-time party worker, business
Present Position: Senior Congress leader
ZRO (Zonal Returning Officer)- Indian Youth Congress Election Commission
Positions held :
General Secretary - Greater Hyderabad Youth Congress - (2008)
President
- Chandryangutta Assembly Youth Congress - (2003-2008)
Member
- Intinti Indiramma Committee, Aliyabad Division.
President
- Shalibanda Division Youth Congress - (1997-2003)
Non-political positions held
Chairman - Sri Das Hanuman Temple, Shakargunj, Hyd.
Ex-Chairman - Sri Lord Venkateshwara Temple, Laldarwaja, Hyd.
