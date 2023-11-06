MIM, Cong activists clash in Old City

Hyderabad: As the State Legislative Assembly election draws near, the politics heat up in the Old City. The clashes erupted between two parties Congress and AIMIM in various areas of the Old City during the election campaigns. On Friday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced the list of the candidates. As a part of poll campaigning, the Owaisi family hit the ground and started door-to-door drives in the contesting constituencies.

After the AIMIM list was announced, mild tension was observed in various areas in the Old City. Both party workers were sloganeering against each other in various segments and police acts were tough to disperse the scuffles. With the election campaign kicked off by both parties, the clashes erupted between them and the clashes broke out in Madannapet and Langar Houz areas. However, police booked cases against both the parties.

The first clash erupted in Madannapet under Malakpet segment on Friday, after the Congress candidate attempted to meet people near the mosque post prayers, a heated argument broke out between the two parties. Later, the police registered a case against them. The police served notices to the AIMIM corporator and two other party workers. A similar case was also registered against the Congress activists including Malakpet candidate Shaik Akbar, constituency in charge Muzaffar Ali Khan, and other Congress workers.

A similar fight exploded in the Pensionpura area in Langar Houz after AIMIM and Congress brawled during the poll campaign.

On Saturday evening, Congress candidate Osman Bin Mohammed Al Hajri was campaigning in the Pensionpura area, and they came across the local AIMIM cadre. Both workers intensified sloganeering against each other resulting in commotion in the area.

Congress candidate lodged a complaint with Langar Houz police against the MIM workers who are involved in creating a nuisance. However, on Sunday, the police referred to the case as a ‘mistake of facts’ and the case was closed.

Another incident in Old City occurred in Moghalpura on Saturday night, when over 200 supporters of Charminar sitting AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, organised a protest rally against the police. The Moghalpura police registered a case against Mumtaz Khan, his son Imtiyaz Khan, and other party activists for taking out protest rallies illegally and violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

MLA’s son Imtiyaz was picked up by the police in connection with an extortion and threatening case reported in 2021. A police officer filed a complaint with the police station, alleging that the Charminar MLA and others organised an illegal protest rally without obtaining permission from the returning officer of the constituency, thus violating the MCC. Upon receiving the complaint, the Moghalpura police registered a case of wrongful Assembly and public disobedience.