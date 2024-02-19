Naidu lambasts YSRCP for its ‘destructive rule’ during last 5 yrs

Amaravati: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that he was ready for an open debate with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the “destructive role” played by the YSRCP during the last five years in the State.

"I am ready for the debate anywhere, anytime and on any issue. Let us discuss whose rule is the golden era and whose rule is the stone era,” Naidu said and asked Jagan if he had guts to come for the debate.

In a press release, the TDP supremo said that he was ready to expose the blatant lies uttered by Jagan at the public meetings being organised in the name of ‘Siddham’ by misusing power and spending crores of rupees of public money. He lambasted Jagan for making “empty promises” at the public meetings.

Naidu said that the one chance given by the voters in 2019 to Jagan will be the last chance for him. Since Jagan has clarity on his defeat in the upcoming elections, he has now removed the curtains and is trying again to take the people for a ride by coming onto the road, he remarked.

How can the Chief Minister who has given to the people Rs 10 on one hand and looted Rs 100 from them on the other talk about welfare, Naidu questioned.

He said that behind every scheme introduced by the YSRCP government there is a scam and even the natural resources too are no exception for looting. How can this Chief Minister talk about the poor and their lives, he asked. At every corner of the State, Jagan's destructive rule is clearly visible and in the name of 'Sidhham,' Jagan is simply uttering blatant lies, Naidu said.

“Jagan who has deceived all sections of society has no right to talk about social justice and every family that has fallen victim to this Chief Minister's misdeeds is becoming a star campaigner and is getting ready to defeat Jagan,” the TDP chief said.

With the fear of defeat, Jagan has already destroyed the future of 77 sitting MLAs and the people will put an end to the anarchic rule of the YSRCP within 50 days.

He alleged that people were forcibly shifted in APSRTC and school buses from 52 Assembly constituencies in Rayalaseema for Sunday's Raptadu meeting.

if the meeting had been a real success, then why Jagan’s gang had indulged in physical attack on mediapersons, he asked. It only reflects the frustration among YSRCP leaders. Terming the coming polls as a battle between real feudalist Jagan and the five crore people, Naidu said that the people are now ready to send him home.