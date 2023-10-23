People will not believe Congress, says minister

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said on Sunday that people would not believe the Congress after seeing the development which was visible in the State.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Telangana Bhavan, Niranjan Reddy said that there was darkness in the Congress rule in Karnataka. The Congress guarantees are going away one by one in Karnataka and now the State is devastated within six months after the party took over the power.

Niranjan Reddy said that BRS had fought and achieved Telangana facing insults and taunts. The government took up administrative reforms establishing 33 districts and also brought one medical college per district. The State has diverted water from Krishna and Godavari to remote areas of Telangana. “We have significantly developed the education, medical, drinking water, irrigation and power sectors. No other State has developed so fast since Independence like Telangana,” said Niranjan Reddy.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress leaders had insulted the people of Telangana when they demanded a separate State. “When asked about Telangana, they insulted the ruling religion by saying whether Telangana was idli or dosa.

People will not forget the wounds done by Congress. People know the sufferings and hardships experienced during the Congress rule,” said Niranjan Reddy.