Revanth Reddy should mind his language: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Minister Thalasani Srinivas Yadav said that PCC President Revanth Reddy should change his language and control his mouth. A meeting presided over by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav was held with MLAs and MLA candidates from the city at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday. Secunderabad MLA candidate, Legislature Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud, MLAs Maganti Gopinath, Danam Nagender, Kaleru Venkatesh, Mutha Gopal, Nampally, Cantonment, Gosha Mahal MLA candidates Anand Goud, Lasya Nandita, Nanda Kishore Vyas, Secunderabad Parliament Constituency BRS Party Incharge Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav and former MLC Srinivas Reddy participated.

In this meeting, they discussed the campaign pattern in the respective constituencies, party working president Mr. Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao's road show to be held from 17th of this month, and the Chief Minister's public meeting arrangements to be held on 25th. Later, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav spoke to the media and criticized the Congress party leadership for appointing Revanth Reddy as PCC president. He said that it is unfortunate that the leadership of the Congress party is not responding to the personal criticism and abuse of those in high positions. They said that they can talk more than that and we will be hindered by culture. He warned that people are also watching and will give appropriate advice. He said that they should explain the policies to the people in your party's election campaign but the Congress leadership should respond to the use of harsh language. He said that Revanth Reddy and Etela Rajender said are overestimating themselves and they are contesting against the Chief Minister despite knowing that they will lose in their respective constituencies.

He said State BJP president Kishan Reddy has been criticized for staying away from contesting in Amberpet constituency because of the fear of losing. He said it is ridiculous that BJP will make BC Chief Minister without winning even two seats.

Chief Minister's public meeting on 25th, KTR road show from 17th

He said that a huge public meeting will be held in the city on 25th of this month. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that Chief Minister Shri Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao will be the chief guest in this meeting. Similarly, party working president Shri Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao's road show will be held in all the constituencies from 17th of this month. After the formation of Telangana state, being the leader of the movement as the chief minister, he explained that in the past nine and a half years, development and welfare programs have been carried out like never before. He explained that the city of Hyderabad, which is called as mini India, has developed a lot after the Telangana state, providing all the necessary facilities to the people.

He said that the people will be proud of the development and welfare programs done and will give the power to BRS in the state. He expressed confidence that BRS will win all the seats in Greater Hyderabad. He said that apart from the programs mentioned in the manifesto, they also deserve the credit for doing the things that were not mentioned. He said that with the intention of realizing the dream of the poor people who do not have their own house, the construction of double bedroom houses has been undertaken like nowhere else in the country. He said that construction of one lakh houses has been undertaken so far under the GHMC and 70 thousand houses have been given to the deserving ones and another 30 thousand houses will be constructed.

He explained that through the SNDP program, the canals have been fully developed and a permanent solution to the problem of flooding has been provided. Similarly, development works like construction of roads, underpasses and flyovers have been taken up, he said. He said that the Chief Minister has announced in the manifesto that another lakh houses will be constructed.







