NBA 2025–26: What to Watch

The new NBA season is almost here. Big names and new stories are waiting.

Nikola Jokic looks set to be the MVP again. He makes the Nuggets click. Jamal Murray helps a lot. Denver could go all the way.

Oklahoma City should be tougher on defense. Shai Gilgeous‑Alexander and his teammates know how to make life hard for opponents. Houston is weirdly huge — think Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and big men everywhere. That lineup could cause real trouble.

The Clippers might win a lot of games. They added pieces that fit. John Collins could be the top bench player. Young guys like Chet Holmgren and Franz Wagner might break through and make the All‑Star game. The Spurs, with Victor Wembanyama, should be a defensive nightmare for other teams.

Trades are in the air. Golden State could move Jonathan Kuminga. Boston might talk about Derrick White. The Suns may have defensive problems. Indiana might stumble into a lucky draft spot. LeBron could miss the All‑Star game this year. And yes, even Giannis and the Bucks could have a rough season.

Bottom line: expect surprises. Big plays, rookie moments, and trade shocks. It’ll be messy and fun — exactly why we watch.