10% decline in TS-Eamcet Computer-based test goes smoothly at 21 zones 

Hyderabad: On the first day of the commencement of the medical and agriculture stream of the Telangana State Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (Eamcet) witnessed a decline of about 10 per cent of students compared to the last year.

In all, 81.55 per cent of the total registered candidates have appeared for the test on the first day at 21 test zones spread across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states.

Prof A Govardhan, Rector of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) and Convener, TS Eamcet – 2020, said the computer-based test conducted in online mode has gone smoothly at all the test centres in 21 zones.

The exam was conducted in two sessions on the first day at 13 and 8 test zones, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

In Telangana, 26,389 candidates have appeared out of 30,833 candidates registered for the test. Making the overall of 85.58 per cent attended for the sessions. Adilabad registered the highest number of 98 per cent, followed by Mahbubngar with 95.39 per cent of candidates attended to the test. Seven test zones registered 90 per cent and above attendance, he said.

In Andhra Pradesh, 5,802 candidates appeared for the test out of 8,639 registered. The overall attendance percentage of 67.16 per cent attended to the test in both the sessions.

Of the eight test zones in Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram registered the highest number of 79.68 per cent of candidates, followed by Rajamahendravaram with 77.91 per cent.

Only four centres in the State have registered 70 per cent and above, but less than 80 per cent of attendance.