12% Freshers Hired for AI-Related Jobs in last two quarters: Report

The hiring landscape has witnessed a significant shift towards AI-related jobs in recent years. According to the recent report released by Spectrum Talent Management, there has been a remarkable increase in the number of AI-related job postings, resulting in 12%of freshers being hired for such positions in the last two quarters. The report delves into the trends, demand, and impact of AI-related hiring on the recruitment scenario.

The report highlights a noticeable shift in the hiring landscape towards AI-related roles. Compared to the past three years, AI-related job postings have gained significant traction, with a doubling of interest. This surge indicates the growing recognition of the value and potential of AI technologies in various industries including IT, Manufacturing, Telecom etc. Among both freshers and working professionals, certain AI-related job roles have gained prominence. The most trending AI-related jobs include Machine Learning Specialists, Data Scientists, Database Administrators (DBAs), Software Engineers, and Systems Engineers. These positions reflect the need for professionals with expertise in AI and its related disciplines.

When it comes to job seekers showing interest in AI-related job openings, there is a ratio of 1:2 in favor of experienced professionals. While freshers demonstrate enthusiasm and curiosity in AI-related roles, experienced professionals with a background in AI or related fields often possess the necessary skills and industry experience, making them desirable candidates for employers. The demand for AI-related jobs is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years. As organizations increasingly realize the benefits and potential of AI, they will actively seek professionals with expertise in AI technologies and applications. We anticipate a similar spike in demand, if not greater, in the next couple of years, leading to more opportunities for aspiring AI professionals.

The shift towards AI-related hiring has begun to change the overall recruitment landscape. As certain processes become automated through AI, the recruitment scenario has had a moderate impact. However, the overall effect is currently on a downward trend. We anticipate that as organizations adapt to AI-driven practices and realize the benefits of efficient and accurate talent acquisition, the recruitment scenario will improve over time.

In conclusion, the hiring sector is experiencing a remarkable transformation with the increasing prominence of AI-related jobs. The 12% of freshers being hired for AI-related roles during FY 2022-23 underscores the growing demand for professionals skilled in AI technologies. As the demand for AI-related jobs continues to rise, it is further expected to grow by at least 30% in the coming quarters .