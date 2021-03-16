139,731 to appear for Staff Selection Commission Jr Engineer exam

Hyderabad: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct Junior Engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts examination, 2020 (paper-I) in computer-based mode.



In the south, 1,39,731 candidates have been admitted for the examination, which will be held for three days from March 22 to 24. There will be two shifts in a day---the first from 10 am to 12 noon and second from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The examination will be held at 66 venues for civil and quantity surveying and contracts, 49 venues for mechanical and 52 venues for electrical located at 20 centres/cities--including Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Warangal in Telangana.

Facility to download e-admission certificates will be provided in the commission website in such a way that candidates can download the same only four days before their actual date of examination and all the subsequent days till their date of examination. These details are also intimated to the candidates through SMS to their mobile numbers and e-mail to their mail Ids as provided by them in their Online Applications.

Prohibited items such as watches, books, paper chits, magazines, electronic gadgets (mobile phones, bluetooth devices, headphones, pen/buttonhole/spy cameras, scanner, calculator, storage devices etc) are strictly not allowed in the examination hall. If any such item is found in possession of a candidate in the examination hall, his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled and legal/criminal proceedings could be initiated against him/her. He/ she would also be liable to be debarred from appearing in future examinations of the commission for a period of three to seven years.