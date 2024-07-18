Live
Just In
15 students faint in West Champaran school
Around 15 students at a government school in Bihar's West Champaran district fainted due to the hot and humid conditions on Thursday but are now stable, officials said.
The incident occurred at the Government Middle School, Boria Bazar in the Boria block of the district.
The students were in a class when they suddenly began to faint. Teachers immediately informed the students' parents and took them to the Primary Health Centre, Boria. Later, the students were referred to GMCH Bettiah for further treatment.
A teacher said the incident occurred around 10.30 a.m., attributing the fainting to the oppressive weather. District Education Officer Rajnikant Praveen also attributed the incident to the weather and noted that the students had not eaten food before coming to school. He said that the students are now stable and out of danger.