15-year-old squash prodigy to represent India at World Championships

In a landmark moment for Indian squash, 15-year-old Anika Dubey from Pune has earned a spot on India’s Under-19 Girls’ team for the upcoming World Junior Squash Championships, set to take place in Cairo, Egypt, this July. The milestone makes her the youngest-ever player from Maharashtra to qualify in this age category, adding her name to the growing list of young Indian athletes making waves internationally.

Currently ranked No. 2 in India in the U-19 girls’ division, Anika secured her position following a stellar performance at the national selection trials earlier this year. Her achievement has been widely celebrated, especially in Maharashtra’s sporting circles, where her rise is being hailed as a breakthrough for squash talent from smaller cities.

“This isn’t just Anika’s win—it’s a moment of hope for every aspiring sportsperson in India’s under-resourced towns,” said her coach and mentor Abhinav Sinha. “She’s shown how belief, grit, and love for the game can overcome limitations of geography and infrastructure.”

Anika’s journey has been one of persistence and passion. With limited training facilities in Pune, she has routinely commuted to Mumbai on weekends, training at the elite Khar Gymkhana. Her unwavering commitment to the sport, even while juggling school and travel, has earned admiration across the Indian squash community. Dubbed the “Golden Girl of Pune”, Anika is already a three-time National Champion and a key athlete in the Kanga Kids Program by Chance2Sports, which mentors India’s most promising youth athletes. Her inclusion in the Indian squad for the World Juniors is not just a personal triumph, but a powerful symbol of what young athletes from non-metro cities can achieve with the right guidance and determination.

Anika’s most recent success came at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, where she clinched gold as part of Team Maharashtra, alongside Anjali Semwal, Sunita Patel, and Akanksha Gupta. The victory further solidified her standing as one of India’s most exciting young squash players.

Coach Abhinav Sinha, who has worked closely with Anika since her early days, noted: “What sets Anika apart is her ability to meet challenges head-on without losing the joy she finds in playing. Watching her grow from a curious beginner into a player ready to compete at a global level has been incredibly fulfilling. And the best part—she’s only getting started.” As she gears up for the World Junior Squash Championships in July 2025, Anika remains humble yet confident. “I’m grateful for everyone who believed in me. This is just the beginning,” she said after the team announcement.